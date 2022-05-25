Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

