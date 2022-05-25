Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $24.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $24.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $28.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $101.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $101.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $120.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.95 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,526.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,704.70. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $5,569,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

