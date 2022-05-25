Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Cut by Analyst

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Full House Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLL. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $327,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

