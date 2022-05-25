Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lowered by Analyst

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,801,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

