Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

