QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 705.1% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QBIEY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

