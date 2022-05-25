Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QNTO stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.26. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

