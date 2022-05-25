Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QNTO stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.26. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.
