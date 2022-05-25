QuickLogic (QUIK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

4/19/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,951 shares of company stock worth $318,467. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

