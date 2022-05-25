Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 5,766,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

