RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells $191,200.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RDNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 4,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in RadNet by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 622,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 429,770 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in RadNet by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

