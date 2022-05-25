Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

