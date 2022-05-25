Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.46.

Shares of RL stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

