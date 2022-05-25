Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 613.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.09) to €69.00 ($73.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 13,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,803. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

