Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Shares of RPD opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.