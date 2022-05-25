RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $112,516. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 33,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,308. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.71.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

