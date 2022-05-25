Raymond James Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Raymond James by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

