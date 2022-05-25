Raymond James Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.72.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

