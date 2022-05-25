RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells $311,250.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $742,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,749. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

