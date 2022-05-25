RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

