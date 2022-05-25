Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLLMF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

