Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CSG Systems International (CSGS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS):

5/14/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

5/10/2022 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

5/6/2022 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

3/31/2022 – CSG Systems International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Get CSG Systems International Inc alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.