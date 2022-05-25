Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ENI (ENI)

ENI (ETR: ENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.40 ($16.38) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.90 ($15.85) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($14.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($14.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/4/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.13 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting €13.59 ($14.46). 13,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.75).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.