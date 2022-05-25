Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO):

5/23/2022 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2022 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/11/2022 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.00.

5/5/2022 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

3/31/2022 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 6,803,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

