Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadwind (BWEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) recently:

5/20/2022 – Broadwind is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Broadwind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Broadwind stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,857. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

