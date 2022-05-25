Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gaia (GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/7/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

