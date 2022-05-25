Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gaia (GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/7/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Gaia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.91.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
