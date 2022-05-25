Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD):

5/24/2022 – Gladstone Commercial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

5/11/2022 – Gladstone Commercial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

5/9/2022 – Gladstone Commercial had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00.

5/6/2022 – Gladstone Commercial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

4/19/2022 – Gladstone Commercial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

4/12/2022 – Gladstone Commercial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

3/31/2022 – Gladstone Commercial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.66 million, a PE ratio of -649.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -4,998.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

