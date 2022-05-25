Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON: J):

5/23/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

