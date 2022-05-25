Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ooma (OOMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ooma (NYSE: OOMA):
- 5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $27.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Ooma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OOMA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,394. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.31 million, a P/E ratio of -198.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
