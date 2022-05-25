Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ooma (OOMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ooma (NYSE: OOMA):

5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $27.00.

5/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Ooma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OOMA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,394. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.31 million, a P/E ratio of -198.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Get Ooma Inc alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.