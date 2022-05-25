Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kaman (KAMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Kaman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Kaman had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $45.00.

5/3/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

3/31/2022 – Kaman is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KAMN opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $988.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kaman by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kaman by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

