Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of ACRX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 48,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

