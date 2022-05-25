Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB):

5/21/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Trinity Biotech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/13/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Trinity Biotech plc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Get Trinity Biotech plc alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.