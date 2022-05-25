Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB):
- 5/21/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Trinity Biotech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Trinity Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Trinity Biotech plc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.66.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.