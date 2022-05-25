Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altimmune (ALT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Altimmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

5/17/2022 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Altimmune had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $27.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,449 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 243,450 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Altimmune by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

