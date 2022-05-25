Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

5/11/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00.

5/11/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

5/11/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

4/27/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.50.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

