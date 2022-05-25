Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: BOWFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$58.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$68.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.50.
OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.41.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.
