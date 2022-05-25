Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DURECT (DRRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

4/29/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 1,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,595. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 291,911 shares of company stock valued at $154,636. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

