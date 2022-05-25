Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ):

5/20/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Enzo Biochem was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

ENZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,606. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

