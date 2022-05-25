Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ):
- 5/20/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Enzo Biochem was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Enzo Biochem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ENZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,606. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.