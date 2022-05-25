Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/23/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “
- 5/5/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “
- 3/31/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
