Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

5/6/2022 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb’s first quarter results were driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong in North America, mainly driven by the United States. Also, the same generated higher value in EMEA and Latin America. In the reported quarter, Airbnb had more than six million active listings. Additionally, growth for gross nights booked remained strongest in non-urban areas. Further, continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the travel industry remain concerns.”

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $190.00.

5/5/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $233.00 to $213.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $190.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $180.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $170.00.

5/4/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $174.00.

5/3/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00.

4/20/2022 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $214.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 728,690 shares of company stock worth $118,074,726 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

