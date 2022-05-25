Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAMGOLD (IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

5/5/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/5/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

5/4/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

5/4/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

5/4/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

4/27/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2022 – IAMGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

4/18/2022 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

4/12/2022 – IAMGOLD was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – IAMGOLD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,055 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

