Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,657.14 ($96.35).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($74.24) to GBX 7,000 ($88.08) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,186 ($77.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,059.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,114.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,709 ($84.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market cap of £44.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1,375.11.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.19), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($603,102.83).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

