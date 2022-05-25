Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMESF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Red Metal Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.55.

About Red Metal Resources (Get Rating)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

