Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 840.7% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RDBXW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

