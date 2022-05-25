Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.12) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.20) to GBX 710 ($8.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.57) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($10.21) to GBX 784 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.33) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 837 ($10.53).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 508.17 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 489.60 ($6.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,103.81).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

