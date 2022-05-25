REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ REE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.20. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

