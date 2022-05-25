Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.76 Per Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.31 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $686.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $681.64 and a 200-day moving average of $646.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $492.13 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,778 shares of company stock worth $26,133,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

