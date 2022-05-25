REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $834.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $11,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after buying an additional 209,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

