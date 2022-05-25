Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RGL stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 897,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

