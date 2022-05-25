Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 85.08 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54.
Regional REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
