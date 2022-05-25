Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

