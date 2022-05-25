Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,610,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,682,051. Rennova Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9,000.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.
Rennova Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
