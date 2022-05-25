Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,610,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,682,051. Rennova Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $9,000.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

Rennova Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; an acute care hospital and a physician's practice in Jamestown, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.