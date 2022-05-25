Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

REPL stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $693.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $12,171,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

